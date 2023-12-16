Trending
Bulls sign two-way forward Henri Drell, release Justin Lewis

The Bulls announced they signed Henri Drell and released Justin Lewis to create roster space

By Ryan Taylor

The Bulls announced they signed two-way forward Henri Drell.

They released two-way forward Justin Lewis in a reciprocating move, according to a release from the team. Shams Charania was the first to report.

Drell, 23, has played on the Windy City Bulls --- the Bulls' G-League team --- for the past two seasons. This season, he's averaging a career-best 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 28.6 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-9 and 220-pound forward went undrafted out of Estonia. He played there (2015-16), in Germany (2016-19), with Pesaro in Italy in the LBA (2019-22) and with Roanne in France in the LNB Pro A (2022-23).

Drell will wear No. 77 with the Bulls.

Lewis, 21, was a standout at Marquette University before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Bulls. He tore his ACL in August 2022, shortly after he signed with the Bulls. He returned to the NBA summer league in July, but was shut down due to an ankle injury. Lewis played two preseason games with the Bulls in 2023.

