Bulls will be without their shrieking secret weapon in Play-In game vs. Hawks

The Bulls will be without their secret weapon in Wednesday's win-or-go-home Play-In Tournament matchup against the Hawks.

DeMar DeRozan confirmed that his daughter, Diar, will not be in attendance at the United Center to aggravate the opponent's free-throw percentage like she did so masterfully in 2023.

"She just told me, just make it to the playoffs, so she can get to a game," DeRozan told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "That's all the motivation I need."

DeMar’s daughter Diar will not be in attendance tonight, but did have some words of encouragement pic.twitter.com/ZYAnXgzExt — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) April 17, 2024

In last year's Play-In tournament, the Bulls sent the Raptors packing in a stunning 19-point comeback in a game that was ultimately decided by Toronto's abysmal 18-for-36 (50%) free throw shooting. The team's worst free throw performance of the season could only be attributed to a little girl shrieking in the crowd each time the Raptors stepped up to the free throw line. That little girl was Diar. She became an instant social media sensation for her role in the Bulls' victory.

If the Bulls can pull out a win without Diar this time around, they'll player the loser of Wednesday's 7-8 game for the eighth and final Eastern Conference seed in the NBA Playoffs.

