DeMar DeRozan reveals which team he wants to retire with

In an interview with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina this week, DeMar DeRozan said he wants to retire with the Chicago Bulls.

"That’s a place I want to be and end my career," DeRozan said. "I want to be able to accomplish everything I’ve set out to accomplish. That’s all I can worry about and control. I have the utmost confidence in myself.

"I’ll let my agent and the organization deal with that side of things, to be honest man. From their standpoint, they want me to be there long-term and vice versa. We’ll see what happens from there."

Barring an unexpected move, the Chicago Bulls’ roster is set as they head into training camp next week.

But management's work never ends, and DeMar DeRozan is eligible for a contract extension.

"His first two years here, he’s been terrific. He’s been probably one or two of our best players, All-NBA. He continues to work at a rate that you would want a veteran to work at," general manager Marc Eversley said last month during an appearance on the Bulls Talk Podcast. "We talked to him (in August)---(coach) Billy (Donovan), AK (executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas) and I---just about the season, the outlook, what are our goals and what we’re looking to accomplish. He’s completely aligned with what we want to do.

"He’s the ultimate leader, the ultimate teammate. He takes all the young guys under his wing. He’s been terrific."

DeRozan is eligible for a four-year extension worth roughly $179 million. Given that he has outplayed his current deal on the court and represented the Bulls so professionally off it, his agent, Aaron Goodwin, would certainly be reasonable asking for that max.

Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson recently examined whether or not signing DeRozan to an extension is in the Bulls' best interest. Regardless, this is not the first time DeRozan has expressed a long-term commitment to the Bulls organization.

"Man, Chicago’s been everything for me, honestly. I can't even find the words of appreciation and love that this organization and these fans have given to me. Just allowing me to be me, allowing me to be the person I always knew I was career-wise and embracing it. It's been amazing," DeRozan said after the season ended. "It’s a hell of a story especially with the route I took being in San Antonio three years. Coming here and just kind of helping this organization and this city get back on the map."

