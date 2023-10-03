Coby White resurfaced an old look of his, rocking his patented afro hairstyle during Bulls media day.

Patrick Williams asked the question we were all thinking during his White's press conference on Monday. Is "Froby" making a permanent return this season?

"I think this season I'm gonna try to go back to my roots," White said. "Just try to go back to the high school Coby. That's the vibe I want right now. That's the wave I'm on. That could change tomorrow."

Hard-hitting question from reporter #44 Patrick Williams to Coby White pic.twitter.com/Fb5bb77Ti0 — Alyssa Bergamini (@AlyssaBergamini) October 2, 2023

White's rocked several different looks over the years, as Williams mentioned leading up to his question.

He's rocked the afro, short cut with a fade, ponytail, braids. You name it. White's worn it. But this season, White is bringing back a vintage version of his hair.

On the court, he'll be engaging in a three-man point guard competition against Jevon Carter and Ayo Dosunmu for the starting point guard spot.

"I think it's going to be competition, fierce competition. It's going to be a lot of good guards," Arturas Karnišovas told The Score hosts Dan Bernstein, Laurence Holmes and Leila Rahimi. "That's mentality we're going into training camp (with.) I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be hard for (coach) Billy (Donovan)."

Last season, White started just two games, ceding his starting spot to Dosunmu. Patrick Beverley took the reigns once the Bulls signed him after being bought out by the Orlando Magic.

So, White has a chance to earn his spot in the starting rotation back. But if it's any indication with his hairstyle, he's ready for whatever obstacles come his way.

"I'm just going with the flow right now," White said.

