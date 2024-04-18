How to watch Bulls vs. Heat Play-In Tournament coverage: time, channel, streaming

The Chicago Bulls advanced to the second round of the Play-In Tournament and will have to go through the Miami Heat to secure a spot the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Their opportunity awaits on Friday at Kaseya Center in Miami — the same building in which they were eliminated from last year's Play-In game against the Heat.

Whoever wins will earn the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed and will face the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics in the first-round.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's what you need to know about the game, as well as NBC Sports Chicago's pre and postgame coverage for Friday's win-or-go-home matchup with the Heat.

Tipoff time: Friday, April 19 at 6 p.m. CT

Pre/Postgame coverage on NBC Sports Chicago: Jason Goff, Kendall Gill and Will Perdue will be live with expert analysis and exclusive coverage before and after the game on NBC Sports Chicago. "Bulls Pregame Live" begins at 5:30 p.m., and "Bulls Postgame Live" will begin immediately following "White Sox Postgame Live"

Stream the pregame show here

Stream the postgame show here

How to watch the game: Bulls vs. Heat will be broadcast on ESPN and will be available to stream on ESPN+, Watch ESPN and Fubo.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.