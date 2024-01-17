Larsa Pippen reveals if she'd ever have kids with Michael Jordan's son

Larsa Pippen is getting candid about her future with Marcus Jordan.

Though not yet engaged, the couple has made it clear in recent interviews that a wedding is "in the works." Now, the

"Real Housewives of Miami" star admits that kids are on the table, as well.

On a recent episode of Barstool Sports' "Chicks in the Office," Pippen spoke on the subject of having children with the 33-year-old son of Michael Jordan.

"I feel like if I was to be with someone, like I am now, that didn't have kids, I feel like if he wanted to have kids, I would be up for it," she said.

"I love being a mom. That's, like, my favorite title I've ever had."

At 49 years old, Pippen opened up to Us Weekly about the decision to freeze her eggs as an "insurance policy" for her and Marcus.

"I'm really happy with my four kids, but I feel like it wouldn’t be fair for me to not give Marcus that opportunity if we wanted to have kids," she said.

Pippen shares four kids — Scotty Jr., 23, Preston, 22, Justin, 19, and Sophia, 15 — with Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

Larsa and Scottie separated in 2016 but finalized their divorce in 2022. Less than a year later in September, rumors of a romance between her and Marcus started swirling.

The couple confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post in January 2023.

Despite her marriage to Scottie during the latter half of the Bulls' dynasty, Larsa claims she had no connection to Marcus before they met at a party hosted by Nike's Jordan Brand in 2019.

"We didn't know each other before we started dating," she said. "I didn't know him a 100 years ago. I feel like a lot of people want to assume that, and they want to make it into a negative thing.

"We're so happy, and we're in a great place. I don't really think about all the negative stuff to be honest with you, and I kind of tune that out because it doesn't really affect my day-to-day. What affects my day-to-day is surrounding myself with good people, positive people, people that I look up to, people that are doing great things. If you're not doing great things, I don't really care what your opinion is. If I don't respect you and want to be like you, then why do I care?"

