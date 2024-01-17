OTD in 1997: Dennis Rodman kicks cameraman in the groin

The truth is, we will never be able to grasp the inner-workings of Dennis Rodman. He's an enigma in every sense of the word, especially at the height of his fame as a member of the Chicago Bulls dynasty led by Michael Jordan

For the most part, that's okay. After all, Phil Jackson did a sensational job at keeping Rodman's antics off the court.

One night though, on Jan. 17, 1997 in a game against the Timberwolves, he lost his cool.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The game was tied at 71 when Rodman fell out of bounds and tripped over some camera equipment after struggling for a rebound with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett. Sitting right there was Timberwolves photographer Eugene Amos, who pointed his camera for a closeup shot of Rodman on the floor. Frustrated, Rodman kicked Amos between the legs.

Amos laid over in pain for several minutes before being carried off on a stretcher. The Timberwolves physician determined it was a groin injury and sent him to the hospital for treatment.

No technical foul was issued in the moment, but Rodman ultimately paid a $200,000 settlement to Amos. Furthermore, the NBA suspended him 11 games, costing him over $1 million.

Rodman discussed the incident in a 1997 appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

"It wasn't that I was trying to kick the guy," he said. "I wasn't trying to kick him. I was kicking, I'm frustrated, the camera that was on the floor. When I kicked him, I hit the camera and I hit him. It's a damn shame we got people that the first thing that comes out of their mouth is 'I want to sue you, I want your money' and now his ass is in jail."

The incident was a low point of the Bulls' 1996-97 season, in which they finished 69-13 and went on to win a fifth NBA title in seven years. Rodman would win his sixth-straight rebounding title with 16.1 boards per game that season.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.