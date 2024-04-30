NBA world reacts to Jamal Murray's second game winner in Nuggets-Lakers 

The Lakers experienced some déjà vu on Monday.

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray once again hit a game winner versus Los Angeles, this time to eliminate them from the first round of the playoffs.

In Denver's final possession during Monday's Game 5, Murray drove just past the free-throw line thanks to Nikola Jokic's screen and hit a shot over Austin Reaves to make it 108-106.

JAMAL MURRAY CAME UP CLUTCH AGAIN FOR THE NUGGETS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DDqgg3C3KT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 30, 2024

LeBron James passed it to Taurean Prince for the final heave, but it didn't fall.

Murray's first game-winning shot of the series also came at home during Game 2. The Nuggets trailed by 20 points, but Murray hit a step-back jumper over Anthony Davis as time expired to secure a 101-99 win.

The Nuggets will now play the No. 3-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in what should be a riveting matchup between two robust squads.

But, with the Lakers now eliminated by Denver for the second straight postseason, here are some of the best reactions to Murray's second game winner:

Jamal Murray is the first player in NBA history to make a go-ahead shot in the final 5 seconds of multiple games within a single playoff series. pic.twitter.com/ruhwRGeMlN — StatMamba (@StatMamba) April 30, 2024

Jamal Murray is the best 0x All-Star in NBA history — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) April 30, 2024

Jamal Murray made a shot pic.twitter.com/lToz6Vwjnc — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 30, 2024

Wow. Another game-winning shot by Jamal Murray! He played exceptional, scoring 32 points after being questionable with a calf injury going into today's game. The Lakers just didn't have an answer for him. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 30, 2024

Jamal Murray did it again to the Lakers 🥶 pic.twitter.com/edIRm8nNeo — ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2024

Jamal Murray is one of the most unique players in NBA history.



Zero All Star appearances, zero All NBA teams, no regular season accolades at all.



Yet, only MJ, Wilt & AI have more 50 point playoff games, he’s got 1 iconic playoff run under his belt, 2 other awesome ones & now… — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 30, 2024

ALL JAMAL MURRAY DOES IS BE CANADIAN AND HIT GAME WINNERS AGAINST THE LAKERS — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 30, 2024

Jamal Murray this series:



23.6 PPG

7.2 APG



And two game winners. pic.twitter.com/teTxP4Cs90 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 30, 2024