Joel Embiid rocks Skechers in return from injury after signing new sneaker deal

Joel Embiid is the new face of Skechers.

The reigning NBA MVP returned to the court for the Philadelphia 76ers last night after missing two months with a knee injury. When he stepped on the floor, he did so while wearing Skechers sneakers for the first time after signing a multi-year deal with the brand.

OFFICIAL: Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid makes his return wearing Skechers for the 1st time — after signing a multi-year shoe deal with the brand. 📄✍️ pic.twitter.com/Af6icazd09 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 2, 2024

Embiid dropped 24 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the Sixers' win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Before signing with Skechers, Embiid was an Under Armour athlete with his own signature shoe line. That deal reportedly expired last October, but he had been wearing the Under Armour Embiid One shoes this season before Tuesday.

Embiid isn't the first NBA player to ink a deal with Skechers, but he is the biggest name thus far. Knicks forward Julius Randle and Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann signed as the company's first NBA endorsers in October 2023.

While Skechers doesn't have any signature shoes yet for NBA players, Embiid rocked the "SKX FLOAT" shoes.