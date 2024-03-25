Everything to know about Detroit regional: Teams, dates, tickets for NCAA Tournament

Four teams from four different conferences will battle it out in Detroit this week.

The stakes are simple -- win two games and you're in the Final Four. That's the goal for the four teams heading to Little Caesars Arena.

The NCAA Tournament has seen fewer upsets than normal, with no double-digit seeds reaching the Sweet 16 in the Midwest region.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With all the Sweet 16 matchups now set, here's everything you need to know for the upcoming games in Detroit:

When is the 2024 Detroit regional?

The men's tournament games will be played in Detroit on Friday, March 29 (Sweet 16) and Sunday, March 31 (Elite Eight).

Who is playing in the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Detroit?

Here are the four teams who will play in Detroit on Friday:

No. 1 Purdue

No. 2 Tennessee

No. 3 Creighton

No. 5 Gonzaga

Here are five things you should know about Purdue big man Zach Edey.

When are the NCAA Tournament games in Detroit?

The Sweet 16 games will be played Friday evening on TBS and truTV. Here are the matchups and tip-off times:

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 5 Gonzaga: 6:39 p.m. CT

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Creighton: 9:09 p.m. CT

How much are tickets to the NCAA Tournament in Detroit?

There are options to buy tickets for Friday's games and Sunday's game, or a two-day pass to watch all three games.

On StubHub, tickets for Friday's doubleheader are starting at $306. Sunday's Elite Eight game has tickets for as low as $162, or you can grab a two-day pass for $487.