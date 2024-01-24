Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan to take Los Angeles Chargers job: Reports

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly heading back to the NFL, accepting an offer to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh will leave Michigan after leading the Wolverines to their first outright national title since 1948, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and other reports:

Breaking: Jim Harbaugh is leaving Michigan to accept the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, sources tell ESPN.



The Chargers get their man while the national champions now have a head-coach opening.

Harbaugh took over as head coach of his alma mater for the 2015 season, guiding the Wolverines to an 89-25 record in nine seasons at the helm.

He had led the Wolverines to three consecutive conference championships and the 2023 national title, defeating Alabama and Washington in the College Football Playoff.

Prior to his time at Michigan, Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to a 44-19-1 record in four seasons, including an appearance in the 2013 Super Bowl, where he lost to his brother John and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley during the 2023 season.

No succession plan has been put in place by Michigan, but it appears that Sherrone Moore, the team’s offensive coordinator, could replace Harbaugh. Moore won four games for Michigan this season as Harbaugh served two separate three-game suspensions, and is considered the odds-on favorite to replace the coach.