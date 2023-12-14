Trending
Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles following coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State

Chiles made his commitment to Michigan State public in a social media post

Former Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles announced Thursday he is following coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State as a transfer.

He played in nine games this season as a freshman backup to DJ Uiagalelei.

The former four-star recruit from California threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns and ran for three scores, getting steady work as a change-of-pace player for the 21st-ranked Beavers (8-4).

Smith left Oregon State to become the head coach at Michigan State on Nov. 25.

Among the other notable transfer commitments on Thursday were:

Big Ten

Former UConn tight end Justin Joly, who led the team with 56 catches for 578 yards, announcing he is joining North Carolina State.

Former Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke, a three-year starter, said he was going to Indiana.

