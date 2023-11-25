No. 3 Michigan tops No. 2 Ohio State 30-24 in battle of two unbeaten teams

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines looks to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

For the first time since 1997, the Michigan Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in three consecutive games.

Both teams were 11-0 coming into the game, but the No. 2-ranked Wolverines edged the No. 3-ranked Buckeyes 30-24 in Ann Arbor.

It came down to the final drive in which Ohio State had the chance to snatch it at the death. Kyle McCord made some plays to get the ball on Michigan's side of the field, but on a first-and-10 from the Wolverines' 37, he was hit as he threw and Rod Moore picked him off.

McCord ended the game completing 18 of 30 passes for 271 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, with star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. hauling in five passes for 118 yards and a score in what was likely his last collegiate game.

But the Wolverines, in a battle of two top defenses, capitalized off forced turnovers to get the win. J.J. McCarthy completed 16 of 20 passes for 148 yards, one touchdown and no picks.

The real star was running back Blake Corum, who rushed for 88 yards on 22 attempts for two touchdowns. Roman Wilson caught the sole passing touchdown.

Ryan Day fell to 1-3 versus Michigan as the Ohio State head coach while the Wolverines did it without the suspended Jim Harbaugh for the third straight game. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore delivered once more as the interim.

Harbaugh is expected to return to the sidelines for the Big Ten Championship Game next time out. Michigan will play ranked Iowa at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2.