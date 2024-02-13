Nick Allegretti, an alum of Chicago suburb high school Lincoln-Way East High School, tore his UCL at Super Bowl 58 after filling in for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney. The news was reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Allegretti played all 79 snaps of the game despite tearing his UCL in the second quarter, according to Pelissero.

#Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti, who started Super Bowl LVIII in place All-Pro Joe Thuney, played all 79 snaps despite suffering a torn UCL in his elbow in the second quarter, per source.



An MRI today revealed the full tear. Few are tougher than Allegretti, now a three-time champ. pic.twitter.com/Y4CZYgDWy8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 13, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Before the Super Bowl, teammate Travis Kelce shouted out Allegretti and his high school on his podcast "New Heights" which he does with his brother, Jason.

Allegretti subbed in for Thuney for the team's AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens, too. For that, Kelce shouted him out on his podcast for stepping into, and filling, massive shoes on the offensive line.

"I'm going [with] one of my favorite teammates of all time," Kelce said. "My brother, from Chi-Town, Frankfort, Illinois finest, Lincoln-Way East High School, Nick Allegretti. That's right. Nick Allegretti for the Kansas City Chiefs stepped in for our Pro Bowl offensive guard Joe Thuney for the AFC Championship.

"Huge shoes to fill and stepped up like a champion and propelled us and got us another AFC Championship and punched our ticket into the Super Bowl yet again."

Allegretti, as Kelce mentioned, stepped in for Thuney, who went down with a pectoral injury. He was considered a "long shot" to play in the Super Bowl after missing the AFC Championship game. Of course, Allegretti, who injured himself in the second quarter, stepped in for the absent Thuney.

Patrick Mahomes was sacked just twice during the AFC Championship game and the Chiefs' offense totaled 319 yards and 17 points against the league's best defense. Against the 49ers, Mahomes went down three times, but the offense totaled 455 yards and 25 points against one of the league's best defenses.

"Nick has been year in, year out, Mr. Reliable," Kelce said. "Every single time he gets that opportunity to go in there. To play as good as he did and as big as he did in that moment, in that game, we couldn't have done it without you, brother.

Allegretti, 27, is a Frankfort native and Lincoln-Way East High School alumni. He attended the University of Illinois. He entered the 2019 NFL draft, where he was taken in the seventh round with the No. 216 pick by the Chiefs. He has the most Super Bowl rings of any Illinois football alum.

"Nick Allegretti, shoutout to all of our Lincoln-Way East family," Kelce said. "Dan Giordano and the Giordano family out there in Chi-Town. We got a lot of connections and Nick and his family have been absolutely awesome ever since he's been a Chief. We're lucky to have him, baby. Shoutout to Nick!"