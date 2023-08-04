How many triple-doubles have there been in WNBA history?

Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Connecticut Sun looks to pass the ball during the game against the Minnesota Lynx on August 1, 2023 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Alyssa Thomas sure knows how to fill up the stat sheet.

The Connecticut Sun star has reminded the basketball world of that throughout the 2023 WNBA season, breaking triple-double records throughout the campaign.

Thomas made WNBA history on Aug. 1 against the Minnesota Lynx with perhaps her best statistical performance yet. She recorded the league’s first ever 20-20-10 triple double and also completed the triple-double with 1:32 left in the third quarter, making it the quickest ever in terms of game time, per Elias Sports Bureau.

A level of greatness never before seen in this league. The first ever 20/20/10 game in @WNBA history ✍️



Alyssa Thomas is your Seriously Nice Player of the Game!@BreezeAirways | @Bradley_Airport | #CTSun | #ForgedByFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jTr1QgU9M4 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 2, 2023

Here’s a look at where Thomas’ unprecedented performance stacks up against other triple-doubles in WNBA history:

How many triple-doubles have occurred in the WNBA?

There have been 26 triple-doubles in WNBA history, with 23 coming in the regular season.

How many triple-doubles have there been in WNBA playoff history?

Sheryl Swoopes, Courtney Vandersloot and Thomas are the only players to record a triple-double in the WNBA playoffs.

Swoopes accomplished the feat in the 2005 Western Conference semifinals against the Seattle Storm. Courtney Vandersloot’s playoff triple-double came in the 2021 league semifinals during a double-overtime thriller against the Sun.

Thomas became the first player in league history to record a triple-double in the WNBA Finals in 2022.

Swoopes, Vandersloot and Thomas also share impressive company in another category involving triple-doubles …

How many WNBA players have multiple triple-doubles?

Swoopes, Vandersloot and Thomas are joined by Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu as the only players to record multiple triple-doubles in their WNBA careers.

Swoopes’ first came in the 1999 season with the Comets, while Vandersloot’s came in 2018 with the Sky.

Parker got her first triple-double in 2017 with the Los Angeles Sparks. Her next two came with her second team, the Chicago Sky, in May and June of 2022.

Ionescu became the youngest WNBA player to record multiple triple-doubles, reaching the feat against Vandersloot and Parker. The guard tallied two triples in both 2021 and 2022, giving her four for her career.

Who has the most triple-doubles in WNBA history?

Thomas has run away with the top spot for all-time WNBA triple-doubles.

She is up to nine in her career (including the postseason), and her five so far in 2023 are more than any player has for their entire career.

Every triple-double in WNBA history

Here’s the list of the 26 triple-doubles in WNBA history, including the postseason: