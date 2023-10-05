3 storylines to watch for Bears vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football

The calendar could soon flip on the Chicago Bears in a very bad way.

At 0-4 this season, and on a 14-game losing streak overall dating back to last season, the Bears are a few weeks away from going a full year without winning a game.

The Bears have a chance to end that skid when they face the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

Here are three storylines heading into Week 5's Thursday Night Football.

1. Can the Bears snap their losing streak?

The Bears' last victory was on Oct. 24, 2022, a 33-14 road win against the New England Patriots, making for the longest losing streak in franchise history. Only 18 teams in NFL history have lost more than 14 consecutive games, meaning the Bears are approaching a historic level of futility.

The Commanders will look to hand the Bears their 15th straight loss, which would tie the 1971 Buffalo Bills and 2001 Carolina Panthers for the 17th most all time.

2. Can Justin Fields and the offense build off a promising performance?

Chicago is coming off its best performance of the season despite surrendering a 21-point third-quarter lead in a 31-28 loss to the previously winless Denver Broncos.

Justin Fields threw for a career-high 335 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the loss. Wideout D.J. Moore caught eight passes for 131 yards and a touchdown, nearly topping his combined numbers from the first three weeks (11 receptions, 170 yards).

Fields and company will now face a Commanders defense that has allowed 30.0 points per game, fourth most in the league.

The Bears defense has been even worse, allowing 34.3 points per, which is second most, trailing only the Broncos, who allowed the Miami Dolphins to score 70 in one game.

3. Defense with fewest sacks faces offense with most sacks allowed

The Bears sacked Russell Wilson on Sunday!

Why is that notable? Because it doubled their season total for sacks this season at two, which is fewest in the league.

The defense will now line up against a Washington O-line that has allowed the most sacks in the league this season with 24.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was sacked nine times during a Week 3 rout against the Buffalo Bills, but the first-year starter rebounded Sunday against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles by throwing for 290 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 40 yards while not committing a turnover.

But...he was still sacked five times.

And the Commanders surrendered a 10-point lead in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Eagles. Washington has now lost two straight since opening the season 2-0. The Chicago matchup is the first of three favorable games for the Commanders, who next play the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Giants.