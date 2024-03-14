Trending
Bears sign offensive lineman Coleman Shelton to one-year free-agent contract

The Bears might have found their new starting center

By Josh Schrock, Bears Insider

The Bears might have a new starting center.

On Thursday, the Bears agreed to a one-year contract with center Coleman Shelton.

Shelton, 28, is a six-year NFL veteran who has spent the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He crossed paths with Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

According to Pro Football Focus, Shelton gave up 34 pressures and two sacks for the Rams last Season. He was graded as PFF's 17th-ranked center for the 2023 season. In 2022, Shelton gave up 11 pressures and one sack while playing all across the interior of the offensive line.

Shelton is now expected to compete with Ryan Bates for the starting center position. The Bears acquired Bates from the Buffalo Bills for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Both Bates and Shelton have spent time at all three interior spots. Shelton has spent most of his time at center, while Bates has been primarily right guard in the NFL.

Shelton is a much-needed signing for the Bears. It gives them options at center and valuable depth on the interior of the offensive line.

