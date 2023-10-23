Bears snap count: Tyler Scott takes control of No. 3 wide receiver role

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears drafted Tyler Scott with an eye toward the future. With DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, and Chase Claypool in the fold, the expectation was that they could bring the speedy wide receiver from Cincinnati along slowly, sprinkling him in as needed.

Claypool's early exit via trade to the Miami Dolphins has accelerated Scott's timeline.

The fourth-round pick is now clearly the Bears' No. 3 receiver and has made consistent progress early in his career.

"It’s been good, it’s been good," head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday of Scott's emergence in the offense. "In terms of his functional intelligence, being able to get on the field and operate, that’s No. 1. Obviously, the speed. You love the speed. The ability to really stress the defense vertically, which is really cool. And then his ability, like that one play he made over the middle was a real nice play too. And really, his blocking is starting to improve. We ask all our guys — it’s like the same, opposite. We’ll be a good blocking team when our receivers block. They do a nice job on the back side and the crack game. He’s doing all that."

Scott caught two passes on three targets for 19 yards during the Bears' 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Soldier Field. The rookie made a key grab on an early third down to help undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent settle in during his first NFL start.

The Bears used a lot of 11 personnel during the first three weeks but have utilized more 12 personnel over the last four games. Despite the downtick in three-receiver sets, Scott is getting plenty of run as the clear No. 3 receiver ahead of Velus Jones Jr. and Trent Taylor.

Expect his usage to increase as he gets more comfortable in the offense.

Claypool's departure created a hole in the Bears' offense that Scott has filled nicely, even if the big production has yet to come.

Here's the snap count from the Bears' win over the Raiders:

Quarterback: Tyson Bagent 68, Nathan Peterman 3

Running back: Darrynton Evans 34, D'Onta Foreman 33, Khari Blasingame 12, Travis Homer 3

Wide receiver: DJ Moore 63, Darnell Mooney 48, Tyler Scott 40, Velus Jones Jr. 8, Trent Taylor 6

Tight end: Cole Kmet 63, Marcedes Lewis 23, Robert Tonyan 22

Offensive line: Cody Whitehiar 71, Teven Jenkins 71, Larry Borom 71, Lucas Patrick 69, Darnell Wright 66, Ja'Tyre Carter 5, Doug Kramer 2

Defensive line: Yannick Ngakoue 59, Justin Jones 43, DeMarcus Walker 42, Gervon Dexter 27, Rasheem Green 25, Andrew Billings 24, Dominique Robinson 20, Zacch Pickens 20

Linebacker: Tremaine Edmunds 65, T.J. Edwards 60, Jack Sanborn 16

Defensive backs: Jaylon Johnson 65, Jaquan Brisker 65, Elijah Hicks 65, Tyrique Stevenson 65, Kyler Gordon 49, Jaylon Jones 5

Special teams: Dylan Cole 17, Noah Sewell 16, Ja. Jones 16, Homer 14, Blasingame 14, V. Jones 14, Tonyan 12, Cairo Santos 11, Sanborn 11, Joejuan Williams 10, Stevenson 10, Hicks 10, Trenton Gill 8, Patrick Scales 8, Scott 6, Kmet 6, Whtehair 5, Jenkins 5, Borom 5, Patrick 5, Evans 5, Carter 5, Edwards 5, Quindell Johnson 4, Robinson 4, Ju. Jones 4, Taylor 3, Dexter 3, Brisker 3, Green 3, Aviante Collins 3, Wright 2, Moore 1, Ja. Johnson 1, Edmunds 1, Ngakoue 1, Gordon 1, Walker 1,

