The list of candidates to replace Luke Getsy keeps getting longer.

On Thursday, the Bears interviewed Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Zac Robinson for their open offensive coordinator position, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. The MMQB's Albert Breer was the first to report the interview.

Robinson, 37, is one of the most respected up-and-coming coaches around the league and gets a lot of credit for helping the Rams reinvent their passing game this season. Robinson started coaching with the Rams in 2019 as the assistant quarterbacks coach under head coach Sean McVay. Robinson also spent time as the assistant wide receivers coach before being promoted to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in 2022.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Robinson is a young, innovative offensive coach with experience coaching and playing quarterback as well as coaching wide receivers.

This would be Robinson's first offensive coordinator job. He reportedly also will interview with the New Orleans Saints for their open OC job.

The Bears have now either interviewed or requested to interview eight candidates to fill the spot vacated by the recently fired Getsy.

Of the eight candidates, six either come from or have experience with the Shanahan-McVay tree: Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak, Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, and Robinson.

The two candidates without a relationship to those trees are former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Philadelphia Eagles senior offensive analyst Marcus Brady.

General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberlfus appear to desire someone with a background in the Shanahan system. It is the "it" system around the league, and its quarterback-friendly nature makes it appealing for a team with an uncertain quarterback future. Finding a coordinator who is well-versed in the system's core principles and has the innovative ability to adapt it to his personnel should be paramount for Eberflus and Poles in this search.

Robinson, Waldron, and Kubiak appear to check the necessary boxes. But with the list at eight and still growing, the Bears' search might continue to drag on for some time.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.