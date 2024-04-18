NBC Sports Chicago, NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago to provide multiplatform NFL Draft Week coverage beginning Sunday

With one of the most highly-anticipated NFL Drafts in Chicago sports history taking place next week, NBC Sports Chicago, along with NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago, will provide fans with its most comprehensive multiplatform draft coverage to date surrounding the thrilling lead-up to the Chicago Bears choosing the league’s #1 overall pick.

Featuring numerous Draft Week preview specials on NBC Sports Chicago and the NBC Chicago News, a two-hour, live Draft Night reaction special, extensive draft recap coverage, along with massive digital & social media coverage, NBCUniversal Local Chicago will have it all for Bears fans beginning this Sunday, April 21.

“We are already feeling the excitement surrounding this year’s NFL Draft and we can’t wait for our roster of Bears experts to deliver our massive, multiplatform content to our viewers for an entire week’s time,” said John Schippman, VP of Sports Content, NBCUniversal Local Chicago.

Please note NBCUniversal Local Chicago’s 2024 NFL Draft multiplatform coverage details below (all times are Central Time):

SUNDAY, APRIL 21

6:00 PM CT – NBC SPORTS CHICAGO

Chicago Draft Preview presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com – NBC Sports Chicago kicks off its Draft Week coverage with the Chicago Draft Preview special featuring host Ruthie Polinsky, along with expert analysis provided by former Bears head coach/NBC Sports Chicago analyst Dave Wannstedt, 670 “The Score” morning co-host/NBC Sports Chicago Football Night in Chicago host David Haugh and NBC Sports Chicago Bears “Insider” Josh Schrock.

This half-hour special will provide Bears fans with the very latest Draft Week news, in-depth player prospect profiles, Draft Night predictions, exclusive interviews and more.

NOTE: This special will also re-air Sunday night at 10pm on NBC Sports Chicago and on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel on Mon, Apr. 22 at 9pm.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

7:00 PM (LIVE) – NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel / NBCSportsChicago.com

Chicago Draft Preview presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com – Featuring host Laurence Holmes, along with Dave Wannstedt and Under Center podcast co-host Glynn Morgan, this NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel exclusive presentation will provide fans with a deep overview of the upcoming Bears/NFL Draft featuring player profiles, draft predictions, front office exec interviews, along with on-site reports provided by NBC 5 Chicago sports anchor/reporter Mike Berman from the NFL Draft headquarters in Detroit, Mich.

NOTES: This half-hour special will re-air immediately following White Sox Postgame Live on NBC Sports Chicago (9:30 PM, time approx.).

The NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now.

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

6:00 PM (LIVE) – NBC SPORTS CHICAGO

Football Night in Chicago: Draft Night Special presented by Fanatics Sportsbook – This special edition of Football Night in Chicago will tee up NBC Sports Chicago’s extensive Draft Night coverage with the very latest news and analysis leading up to the Bears #1 overall selection.

FNIC will be hosted by Ruthie Polinsky, who will be joined in studio by Dave Wannstedt, with on-site reports to be delivered by Josh Schrock in Detroit and Under Center podcast co-host Alex Shapiro at Halas Hall.

6:30 PM (LIVE) – NBC SPORTS CHICAGO

Chicago Draft Night presented by Fanatics Sportsbook – Host Ruthie Polinsky, along with former Bears defensive legends/NBC Sports Chicago analysts Lance Briggs and Alex Brown, will preview the evening’s eagerly-awaited NFL Draft featuring discussion and analysis surrounding the team’s #1 overall pick and much more.

Additional analysis will also be provided by former Bears Director of Player Personnel, Josh Lucas.

7:00 PM (LIVE) – NBC SPORTS CHICAGO / NBC Chicago News streaming channel / “NBC Sports Chicago” app / “NBC Sports” app

Draft Night: First Round Live Reaction presented by Fanatics Sportsbook – In what is shaping up to be one of the most exciting nights for Bears fans in NFL Draft Night history, host Laurence Holmes, along with NBC Sports Chicago’s entertaining roster of Bears experts including Alex Brown, Lance Briggs, Ruthie Polinsky, Glynn Morgan and Under Center podcast host Ken Davis, the TWO-HOUR Draft Night: First Round Live Reaction special will deliver immediate Bears draft pick reaction and in-depth discussion on the #1 overall pick, along with the team’s #9 overall choice, plus reaction/analysis to every team’s top selection throughout the first round.

Additional live reports will also be provided by Mike Berman and Josh Schrock who will both be at the NFL Draft headquarters in Detroit with Alex Shapiro delivering the latest updates from Halas Hall. In addition, the entire crew will take a deep dive on the potential long-term, transformative impact the #1 pick will have on the franchise and the league itself.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

6:00 PM (LIVE) – NBC SPORTS CHICAGO

Chicago Draft Recap presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com – Featuring host Ruthie Polinsky, along with expert analysis provided by Dave Wannstedt, Josh Schrock and NFL reporter Carmen Vitali, Chicago Draft Recap will assess the entire draft from both a Bears and overall league perspective.

The half-hour special will also feature reaction from Bears front offices execs with their reflections on this year’s draft class.

NOTE: This special will also re-air Sunday night at 10pm on NBC Sports Chicago and on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel on Mon, Apr. 29 at 9pm.

10:30 PM (LIVE) – NBC 5 CHICAGO / NBC Chicago News streaming channel

Sports Sunday – Immediately following NBC 5 News at 10pm, Bears fans can look forward to a complete 2024 NFL Draft recap featuring Leila Rahimi, Mike Berman and Dave Wannstedt. This edition of Sports Sunday will deliver extensive Bears draft pick analysis, interviews with players/coaches/front office execs, plus - a look ahead to the 2024 NFL season and more.

Additional Bears/NFL Draft Week coverage…

NBCSPORTSCHICAGO.COM / NBC SPORTS CHICAGO APP / SOCIAL MEDIA

From a digital standpoint, NBCSportsChicago.com and the “NBC Sports Chicago” app will be THE Draft Week destination for Bears fans featuring extensive player draft profiles, feature stories, interviews with local/national draft experts and more.

Also – fans on social media are urged to follow @NBCSBears on X (Twitter) for instant player-by-player pick details, the latest breaking news and more.

Plus, a multitude of Draft Night “Sights & Sounds” moments will also be provided via Instagram and Instagram Stories (@NBCSChicago) and on TikTok (@nbcschicago).

“UNDER CENTER” PODCAST

Fans can look forward to special upcoming draft-focused episodes of the popular Under Center podcast presented by Saint Xavier University featuring host Ken Davis, who will be joined by NBC Sports Chicago’s roster of football experts including Josh Schrock, Alex Shapiro and Glynn Morgan.

Fans can download all of NBC Sports Chicago’s podcasts on the station's website and app, or can simply subscribe to them via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Art19, and YouTube.

The podcasts can be played on any mobile device, laptop, or desktop computer.

NOTE: Viewers can also “watch” the latest Under Center podcast on Wed, Apr. 24 at 5:30 PM on NBC Sports Chicago.

NBC 5 NEWS / NOTICIERO TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

NBC 5 News (featuring Leila Rahimi, Mike Berman and Ruthie Polinsky) and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago (featuring Héctor Lozano and Raúl Delgado) will provide viewers with extensive NFL Draft coverage throughout the week featuring top prospect profiles, interviews with Bears players/coaches/front office execs, along with expert draft preview analysis and much more.

NOTE: NBC 5 News can also be seen on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel.