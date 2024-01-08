Analyst tells Bears to ‘go get a damn quarterback' after 10th straight loss to Packers

For the first time in decades, the Chicago Bears came into a season expecting to be on the winning side of the NFL's oldest rivalry with Justin Fields at the helm. By Week 18, they let quarterback Jordan Love take the Green Bay Packers to the postseason.

Everyone has an opinion on what the Bears should do with the No. 1 pick this offseason. After the game, NBC Sports Chicago analyst Alex Brown expressed his thoughts after watching Love pass pass for 316 yards on 27 completions for a fifth straight season sweep of the Bears.

"I want a quarterback like that," Brown said. "That's what I want. We don't have that. I want a quarterback like Green Bay has. I want a quarterback that can make these passes and pinpoint the damn football. That's what I want. Why do we always have to not have that?



"And if we don't get it, let's keep looking for it. But when we get that, then I think we'll be at a point where we can compete year in and year out on a playoff team. Green Bay's down years are .500. Our down years, we got the first pick. Like, this is crazy. Let's go get a damn quarterback. Let's go get one that can help us win like [the Packers] have."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Fields finished the game 11-for-16 for 148 yards. He entered the game at a disadvantage, though, without No. 2 wide receiver Darnell Mooney and starting center Lucas Patrick. Starting right guard Nate Davis left in the first quarter with a foot injury, too.

Regardless, Sunday's game at Lambeau Field held a lot of weight for Fields, who had a chance to make a strong statement heading into the offseason by eliminating their bitter rival from playoff contention.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.