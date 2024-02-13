Bears announce party at Soldier Field for 2024 NFL draft

Bust out your party hats for the 2024 NFL draft. Bears fans can purchase tickets to attend Soldier Field for the team's draft party as they watch how the 2024 NFL draft unfolds.

The party is set for Apr. 25 starting at 6 p.m. CT, running to 10 p.m. CT. Patrons will be able to watch the first round of the draft. The Bears have the No. 1 and No. 9 picks in the draft.

General admission tickets start at $45 and give fans access to on-field activities, locker-room tours, player experiences and more. Fans can also reserve a United Club table for $70, which gives you access to the United Club and hour-early access at 5 p.m. CT.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

VIP United Club Lounge tickets start at $160. Those tickets give you all of the above, exclusive food and beverage options and player visits. Fans can also purchase a 10-person premium reserved United Club table for $1,000 and a suite party for $3,000. Both of those options include all of the above and event parking.

Watch the 2024 NFL draft at Soldier Field, where the city of Chicago will see how the Bears' picks unfold. Will the team draft Caleb Williams as their next quarterback? What will they do with the No. 9 pick in the draft?

For more information on the Soldier Field draft party, check here.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.