Bears cause confusion with stadium-related social media post

In an attempt to celebrate the hiring of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, the Chicago Bears posted an aerial photograph of Soldier Field and the Waldron Deck parking lot with the caption, "The signs were there."

It was quickly deleted when fans began confusing the image for a major stadium announcement.

I legit thought the #Bears were making a super random stadium announcement…



They’ve already deleted the post. pic.twitter.com/xLZWhByV2C — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) January 23, 2024

Posting an aerial shot of the stadium with an arrow pointing to a large plot of surrounding land while the team is in the processing of choosing a new stadium location was certainly an oversight. To make it all the more confusing, the Bears recently surveyed the viability of Soldier Field's South Lot as a potential new stadium site.

In the social media admin's defense, the initial joke was rather clever. Hopefully Coach Waldron will do a good enough job to warrant an eponymous parking garage one day.

