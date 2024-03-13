Bears set to introduce new players in Thursday press conference

The Bears announced the signings of several free agents on Wednesday, including D'Andre Swift, Gerald Everett, Jonathan Owens, Matt Pryor, Brett Rypien and Kevin Byard.

On Thursday, the Bears will introduce the free-agent signings to the media at Halas Hall beginning at 10 a.m. The players will speak, but general manager Ryan Poles is not slated to talk during the press conference.

Kevin Byard is the only player scheduled to speak at this point. The rest are TBD.

The Bears signed Byard, 30, to a two-year deal worth $15 million. Drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, he played 7.5 seasons with the Titans before being traded to the Eagles at the NFL trade deadline. He's earned two Pro Bowl and two All-Pro nods in his career, the most recent from the 2021 season.

