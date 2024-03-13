The Bears signed Chargers linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga to a one-year deal worth $2.1 million, with a maximum value of $2.5 million, according to a report from ESPN's Mike Garafolo.

Ogbongbemiga, 25, went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft and signed with the Chargers following the draft. He's played the last three seasons there as a gridiron linebacker and special teams player.

In his career, he's recorded one sack, 36 tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. He's played in 129 defensive snaps in his career, and near 1,000 special teams plays.

He'll join a loaded linebacker room featuring Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn.

