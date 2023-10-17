Bears sign quarterback to practice squad amid Justin Fields' injury

The Bears signed quarterback Trace McSorley to the practice squad, the team announced.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed QB Trace McSorley to the practice squad. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 17, 2023

McSorley, 28, has held down a consistent backup quarterback role since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Since then, he's played for the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots. In nine career NFL games, McSorley has a 51.6% completion percentage, 502 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions.

The Bears need an extra quarterback since Justin Fields is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders with a thumb injury. Fields dislocated his thumb and popped it back in during their last game against the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, he still has trouble gripping the ball.

Tyson Bagent will get the starting nod on Sunday. The Bears have Nathan Peterman on their active roster, too. Now, they have McSorley in case both options can't go.

