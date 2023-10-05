Bears snap franchise-long 14-game losing streak

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 05: Greg Stroman Jr. #27 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 05, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

It's been nearly one whole year.

Going back to last year --- Oct. 24, 2022 --- marked the Bears last win. Until Thursday night. On Oct. 5, 2023, the Bears finally eclipsed their first win of the season, snapping a franchise-long 14-game losing streak. That skid represented the longest active skid in the NFL, too.

The Bears defeated the Washington Commanders, 40-20, on the road. It marks the most significant game for the Bears thus far this season. A hopeful glimpse of light into turning this disastrous season around.

Justin Fields and the offense carried the night. DJ Moore finished with 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns. That performance finished as the second-most receiving yards in a game in franchise history behind Alshon Jeffrey's 249 yards.

Fields completed 15-of-29 passes for 282 passing yards and four touchdowns. He finished with a 125.3 passer rating. He also tacked on 57 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

The Bears endured several injuries during the game, on the flip side. Roschon Johnson and Lucas Patrick exited the game early --- both having suffered concussions. Khalil Herbert, Travis Homer, Equanimeous St. Brown and Tremaine Edmunds ended up questionable during different points of the game, too.

But, alas, the Bears are finally on a winning streak for the first time in nearly one year.

The question remains --- can they capitalize on this win and tack on more this season?

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.