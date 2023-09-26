How long's it been since the Bears won? A look at an historic losing streak

Most of the time in the sports world, it only feels like forever since the last time a team experienced a joyous moment, but in the case of the Chicago Bears, it really has been a long, long wait.

The Bears are not just 0-3 on the 2023 season, but they also lost their final 10 games of the 2022 campaign as well, with 13 of their last 14 games overall ending on the losing side of things.

The team’s last victory came on Oct. 24, 2022, when they stunned the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football in Foxboro.

According to Pro Football Reference, the 13-game losing streak is the longest in Bears’ history, and they also have their longest home losing streak ever, having dropped their last eight contests at Soldier Field.

Thankfully, the Bears’ longest road losing streak is still a ways off from being equaled, as they lost 16 consecutive games away from Chicago between 1976 and 1977.

Now comes the truly sobering bit of the experience. It has now been 338 days since the Bears last won a regular season game, but they have now gone 367 days without winning a home game, meaning that it has been an entire year since they were triumphant at Soldier Field.

Thankfully for the Bears, they will have an opportunity to reverse that on Sunday, when they take on the Denver Broncos on the lakefront. The Broncos are narrowly favored in the game, but did just give up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins, so hope may spring eternal for the Monsters of the Midway.

