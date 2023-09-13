The Chicago Bears are kicking off their 2023 road schedule in bright orange threads.

The team practiced in the orange jerseys and helmets Wednesday at Halas Hall, and later confirmed on social media that they'll be wearing the alternate uniforms this Sunday in Tampa Bay against the Bucs.

The Bears debuted the orange alternates at Soldier Field in Week 6 last season, and went 0-2 against the Commanders and Cowboys the new uniforms.

Don't worry, though. The orange uniform was probably less of a jinx than it was the color a really bad team just happened to be wearing.

For the record, that last sentence was supposed to make you feel better.

