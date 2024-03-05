Dear Caleb Williams, if you're going to be the quarterback of the Chicago Bears next season, you're going to need some PR training. That means, when someone asks you who your football GOAT (Greatest of all Time) is, you don't say this.

"Football, winning, and things like that, mentality, [it's] Tom Brady. My football GOAT is Aaron Rodgers," Williams told CBS Sports.

🚨🚨Caleb Williams has revealed his football GOAT 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/H550jsUtcj — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) March 4, 2024

Wrong answer. You're supposed to say, Sid Luckman, Jay Cutler, Erik Kramer and Jim McMahon. I'm kidding, of course. Hopefully, Williams can put himself amongst the likes, or even above, those names should the Bears draft him in the 2024 NFL draft.

He's not wrong, either. Rodgers is amongst the likes of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, to be fair (sorry). He has thrown for 59,055 yards all time (9th all-time) and 475 touchdowns (5th all-time) in his career. Rodgers is a four-time MVP, 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion, defeating the Bears to get there during the 2010-11 season.

Rodgers is a Bears killer. In his career, he's 24-5 against them. He's thrown for nearly 7,000 yards, 64 touchdowns and 10 interceptions against the Bears. He holds a passer rating of 109 against them, too.

You have a lot to learn, Caleb, if you want to be a Chicago Bear. This is your first lesson: despise Aaron Rodgers.

