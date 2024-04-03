Caleb Williams' top-30 visit with the Bears ‘likely his only visit' with an NFL team: report

If you haven't already, lock it in. Caleb Williams will be a Chicago Bear.

According to Ian Rapoport, the USC quarterback made his top-30 visit to Halas Hall on Wednesday, seeing April snow showers in Chicago during his visit. Per the report, this will "likely be his only visit," meaning Williams likely won't take another top-30 visit to an NFL team outside of the Bears.

Potential No. 1 overall pick #USC QB Caleb Williams made his Top 30 facility visit to the #Bears today, sources say. He was in town for dinner last night, as well.



Likely his only visit. As Chicago hones in… pic.twitter.com/jK0VWOtEY7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2024

There's no need for Williams to visit elsewhere. The Bears will surely take the USC signal caller with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, making him the next quarterback for the franchise.

And there's a wrinkle to this meeting versus the initial ones, per a separate report from ESPN 1000.

"I will not tell you where it was, but I will tell you not only did Caleb Williams have a Bears meal, not only was Caleb Williams with front office members, but they had him dine with current members of the Chicago Bears," Mark Silverman said on ESPN 1000. "They had him not sit with the Bears executives, who were there by the way, but he sat and ate with current players on the current Bears roster."

It appears the Bears are continuing to cultivate their relationship with Williams. This time, they're taking it a step further by having him meet with current team members. To this point, they've done a bunch of work evaluating and meeting with their likely new quarterback.

The Bears brass met with Williams late at night during the NFL Scouting Combine. It was a brief meeting, but the Bears were able to get to know him and test his knowledge.

Then, a cohort of Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus, Shane Waldron, Kerry Joseph and nearly 10 Bears staff members flew to Southern California for his pro day. There, they met with Williams for dinner before his pro day and watched him throw at USC's campus.

They can do a variety of things with Williams at Halas Hall, including on-field workouts, drills, formal meetings and medicals.

Remember, Williams declined to provide his medicals at the NFL Combine. He did, however, agree to provide medicals for teams with the capability to draft him. He'll likely do medicals for the Bears at Halas Hall during their top-30 visit, solidifying the Bears' complete evaluation of him.

But now until the draft, it appears the Bears are doing their best to build a relationship with him and the team for when they take him with the No. 1 pick.

