Chase Young's Wikipedia page changed to ‘Chicago Bears' defensive end

Someone out there is hopeful about the rumors surrounding Chase Young coming to the Chicago Bears.

So much, in fact, someone changed Young's Wikipedia page to read "Chase Young (born April 14, 1999) is an American football defensive end for the Chicago Bears of the National Football League (NFL)."

Phenomenal.

On Friday, reports surfaced about a legitimate link between the Bears and Young for a potential trade. Mike Florio reported the rumored link.

Florio chalked up the link as a long-term play for the Bears. Young becomes a free agent after this season, so any team that trades for the edge rusher would likely be inclined to sign Young long-term.

The Bears are projected to have the most cap space in the NFL this offseason for a second offseason in a row, meaning they could sign Young with ease.

The Bears desperately need upgrades on their defensive line. They've had a bottom pass rush unit for a second straight season. Their inability to rush the passer has weighed heavily on their defense, which ranks 28th in the league.

Young is one of the premier pass rushers the NFL has to offer. He won the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2020, earning an All-Pro nod on the way. Unfortunately, injuries forced him out of 20+ games between 2021-22.

This season, however, he's on a much better track. He has five sacks through six games, along with 14 tackles and six tackles for loss. It would be worth delving into a physical from the pass rusher to ensure his long-term health. But his performance this season is seemingly proving his durability.

A trade for Young isn't concrete, however. Jay Glazer reported Sunday the rumors between Young and the Bears aren't true. He shot down the rumors and expressed his disbelief in the trade coming to fruition.

Either way, there's enough smoke around the rumor to keep an eye on it. The NFL trade deadline ends Tuesday.

