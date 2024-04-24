Trending

Breaking

LIVE: Bears new stadium announcement
Bears Stadium

Check out new renderings for the Bears stadium on Chicago's lakefront

The renderings include a dome with the stadium atop the South Parking Lot

By Ryan Taylor

Share

Ahead of the Bears' press conference unveiling their plans for a new stadium on Wednesday, they released photographic renderings of the stadium on the lakefront.

The renderings include the domed stadium, with the stadium atop the current South Parking lot of Soldier Field. As for Soldier Field, the columns exist, but the stadium is gone.

Here are all the renderings of the stadium. Click here to check out the renderings released by the team.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bears News

Bears Stadium 7 mins ago

Chicago mayor: No new taxes for city residents with new stadium plan

Bears Stadium 9 mins ago

Here's the compelling stadium hype video the Bears played at their press conference

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Bears Stadium
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us