Chicago Bears drop in recent NFL franchise valuation reports

The Chicago Bears are the eighth most valuable franchise in the NFL, according to a recent report from Sportico. Their $6 billion valuation dropped them two spots from Sportico's previous rankings.

Forbes ranked the Bears the fifth most valuable franchise in August 2022. Then, the Bears were worth roughly $5.8 billion. So, there is an improvement in their value, similar to the rest of the NFL, with a 20% growth.

According to Sportico, the average value of all the franchises has increased 24% over the past 12 months. Every team is worth at least $4 billion. The Dallas Cowboys have a commanding lead with a $9.2 billion valuation -- over $2 billion more than the second-place New York Giants.

The Raiders made a sizable leap, jumping into the 10th spot after holding down the 15th spot. Their valuation jumped 41% over the past year.

