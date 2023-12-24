Cole Kmet suffers injury amid career game vs. Cardinals

The Chicago Bears were getting a career-best performance out of tight end Cole Kmet on Sunday, but the team is holding its collective breath after he suffered an injury.

Kmet, who had four catches for 107 yards in the first half, left the game in the second quarter with an apparent knee injury.

He was initially ruled as questionable to return, but he was downgraded to doubtful at the start of the third quarter.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It’s unclear when he suffered the injury, but he appeared slow to get up after hauling in a 29-yard pass from Justin Fields with less than 10 minutes to go in the second quarter.

The 107 receiving yards Kmet had accumulated marks the most he’s had in a game in his career, but it doesn’t appear he’ll get a chance to add to the total.

Kmet’s injury comes as the Bears deal with a banged-up DJ Moore, who left the game for a spell after suffering a leg injury. He did return, but has been kept quiet by the Cardinals’ defense ever since the first drive of the contest.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.