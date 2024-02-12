DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Bears QB talk highlight Super Bowl 58 Radio Row

NBC Sports Chicago spent the past week in Las Vegas at Radio Row in advance of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58.

The week-long stay at Radio Row included a host of big-name guests, from Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to Bears stars DJ Moore, Cole Kmet, and T.J. Edwards.

Below are some of the highlights from a week that saw the NFL descend on Sin City:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

DJ Moore

The Bears' star wide receiver joined Bears Insider Josh Schrock for a discussion about his first season in Chicago, new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, and the Bears' QB future:

Rome Odunze

The University of Washington star and projected top-10 NFL draft pick sat down to discuss his meteoric rise, potentially being drafted by the Bears, and partake in a Pac-12-themed rapid-fire game:

Jordan Love

The Green Bay star quarterback broke down the Packers' run to the NFC Divisional Round, the state of the NFC North, and how he bounced back from an early-season rough patch to become one of the best young QBs in the NFL:

Jay Glazer

Longtime NFL Insider Jay Glazer joined Schrock to discuss USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the rumors he won't want to play in Chicago, and the Taylor Swift effect on this NFL season:

Merril Hoge

Former NFL running back and longtime analyst Merril Hoge sits down to discuss Justin Fields' future in Chicago, his early evaluation of Caleb Williams, and explains why he doesn't think the USC star is special:

Albert Breer

Sports Illustrated and NBC Sports Boston NFL Insider Albert Breer joins to talk about how the NFL values Justin Fields, what the Bears might get for him in a trade, and how the league feels about Caleb Williams and his generational potential:

Aaron Jones and Jaamal Williams

Packers running back Aaron Jones and Saints running back Jamaal Williams sit down to talk about the NFC North, Jordan Love's rise, Justin Fields' potential, and what it was like for Williams going from Green Bay to Detroit:

Check out all of our Super Bowl interviews from Radio Row in Las Vegas here.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.