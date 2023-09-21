Eberflus hasn't addressed Bears on Alan Williams resignation, Stevenson says

Amid a chaotic series of events at Halas Hall this week, a Chicago Bears rookie says that head coach Matt Ebeflus has not yet addressed the resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

Williams, who missed Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, abruptly announced his resignation on Wednesday, but Eberflus has not yet talked to the team about the situation.

“No, not yet,” cornerback Tyrique Stevenson said. “I don’t know when that’s going to happen. We’re just focusing on the main goal, and that’s beating Kansas City.”

Eberflus spoke to media before the Williams’ news broke on Wednesday, and was mum on the ongoing situation at that time.

“I do not have an update on Alan Williams right now,” he said.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed media on Thursday, and he said the team tried to handle the situation in a transparent way.

“I don’t have many details to add there,” he said. “We try to report the truth. I know there was a ton of misinfo out yesterday. I worked with Kevin (Warren) and George (McCaskey) and all our leadership to make sure we were handling it the right way.”

Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower was asked about his relationship with Williams, but declined comment on the situation.

“I understand why you’re asking the question, but I’m not going to comment further on anything that has to do with that situation,” he said.

Players in the locker room echoed Stevenson’s approach of focusing on the upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

“I don’t make anything of it. I mean, I’m just doing my job and my job is to come in here and play football, play high-level football, turn the ball over, and make plays and lead this team and lead the defense,” Jaylon Johnson said.

Williams' resignation was announced on Wednesday, with the former DC citing health and family concerns in his statement to the press.

He was in his second season as the team's defensive coordinator. He missed Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, with Eberflus calling defensive plays in his absence.

There was a rumor on social media that suggested Williams' home had been raided by federal agents, but the Bears and Williams' attorney disputed those claims.

