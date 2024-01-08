GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 07: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 07, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Justin Fields ended what may or may not be his last season with the Chicago Bears sharing a heartfelt message to fans, and in response, fans made their thoughts on Fields known outside Halas Hall Monday.

With his future in question, fans lined the roadway leading to Halas Hall with signs of support for the Bears quarterback.

Messages like "In Justin We Trustin" and "Justin Fields 2024" and "We want Justin" were staked into the ground outside the facility.

"It was pretty cool," said teammate and fellow Bear D'Onta Foreman in the locker room Monday. "I mean this organization, this fan base, I don't know, it's different from other places I've been. It's so much different. It's bigger and there's much more that comes with it."

Fields wasn't the only one to get signs of support.

Some messages also targeted another teammate uncertain on his future with the team.

"Re-sign Jaylon," one sign read. "Pay the man."

"I didn’t put [the signs] up. I would have helped them if they asked," fellow cornerback Tyrique Stevenson said. "But nah, I definitely agree with that. That was a great veteran, just somebody who constantly went through what I went through, constantly patted me on the back and told me to keep going. He never blinked and that’s pretty much what gave me the confidence to go out there and start playing like one of the best corners in the league."

Fields' and Johnson's futures are two major question marks heading into a monumental offseason in Chicago.

One of the biggest talking points of the season was whether or not the Bears plan to sign Johnson to a long-term deal. Thus far, both sides haven't been able to meet on a contract. The front office opted not to trade him at the deadline. Now, Johnson will head to free agency this offseason.

He's made it abundantly clear, however, that he hopes to remain in Chicago. He's performed phenomenally through four years and earned his first Pro Bowl selection this past week.

But Fields poses arguably the most significant storyline of the NFL offseason. Should the Bears continue to bank on Fields' development and hold onto him? Or, should they trade him and draft a new signal caller?

The Bears' third-year quarterback has talked all season about focusing on the present and not worrying about the things he can't control. But after Sunday's season-ending 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers, all that remains is what Bears general manager Ryan Poles decides is best for the future: sticking with Fields or trading him and drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick?

“It would mean a lot," Fields said. "I have a pretty good relationship with Ryan and the guys upstairs. At the end of the day, this is a business. They have to make the tough decisions. My job is just to go out there and play my best. It would mean a lot to get that confirmation from them and just really send a message that they trust me to lead this team and be the quarterback.”

This isn't new territory for Fields, who pointed out he faced the same type of uncertainty last offseason when the Bears owned the No. 1 pick.

"The thing is, we had the same topics and stuff last year," Fields said after the loss Sunday. "It’s not like we didn’t have the No. 1 pick last year. It’s going to be the same thing. Like I said, I control what I can control. I’m going to get healthy this offseason, spend time with my family, and get better. Like I said, we went through the same thing last year, we had the No. 1 pick, everybody was asking ‘what if? What if? What if?’ and nothing happened. I’m not saying that nothing might happen [this offseason] cause, shoot, we all don’t know. But I’m not going to let the potential or what if, what if not stress me from enjoying life and going through my everyday life."

Fields and the Bears' offense struggled in Green Bay.

It was Fields' 19th game over the last two seasons in which he failed to crack the 200-yard passing mark. It was his 12th game over the past two seasons in which he failed to get to 200 combined passing and rushing yards.

Fields said he's "only getting better" after the loss. The 24-year-old said he felt the growth this season and believes the arrow is pointing up for him and that the best is coming, whether in Chicago or elsewhere.

Fields left it all the line this season. He rebounded from a brutal start and gave the Bears reason to believe during a late-season push to prove he's their future.

Despite all that, he knows there's a chance Sunday was his final ride as the Bears' starting quarterback.

“I mean, I’m not sure," Fields said when asked if he was confident he'd done enough to return. "That decision is not in my hands. All I can control is what I did do. I gave it my all. Whether it’s here or not, I have no regrets.

"To the City of Chicago, love ya’ll. Appreciate the fans and the support from all the Bears, you know, and in case this is my last rodeo with ya’ll, appreciate ya’ll for everything.”

