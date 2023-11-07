Here's what the Bears cap space looks like after signing Montez Sweat

For a second straight offseason, the Bears were slated to have the most cap space in the NFL.

But after signing marquee pass rusher Montez Sweat to a gargantuan four-year deal worth $98 million, their cap space took a dive. Not to the degree you would expect, however.

In 2024, the Bears will have the fifth-most cap space in the NFL at ~$67 million, according to Spotrac. According to Over the Cap, the Bears will have ~$56 million in effective cap space, good for the sixth-most projected in the league.

In terms of dead money, it seems the Bears have cleared the bulk of their dead contracts. Both cap websites say the Bears will have ~$859,000 in dead cap, good for 20th in the NFL.

Sweat officially has the most expensive contract on the Bears, coming in at a lofty $24.5 million per season. After him, it's DJ Moore with just north of $20 million per year. Tremaine Edmunds ($18 million per year), Eddie Jackson ($14.6 million per year) and Cole Kmet ($12.5 million per year) follow after.

How will the Bears use their cap flexibility this season?

Last offseason, they spent like a kid in a candy store. They brought in Moore, Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Nate Davis, Yannick Ngakoue and DeMarcus Walker. All besides Walker are on $10+ million per season.

