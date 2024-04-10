Jaylon Johnson subtly announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he will switch numbers next season from No. 33 to No. 1.

We all know who wore No. 1 last season. And now Johnson will don the single-digit next season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Does taking on Justin Fields' former No. 1 jersey have any meaning behind it? Maybe not. Johnson, as depicted in the photo, wore the No. 1 jersey in college.

But maybe, it's a sign of the times. A shift has occurred for the Bears. Their leader is no longer in Chicago. Maybe Johnson's overtaking of the No. 1 jersey is his signal to the team that he's the new leader.

It's no longer QB1. It's CB1.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.