Luke Getsy recently spoke with the media in Las Vegas for his opening press conference as the Raiders' new offensive coordinator.

There, he was asked about Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who he failed to fully develop, but worked with side-by-side over the past two seasons. He only had high praise for Fields, who is known for his coachability and leadership.

"Tremendous growth for Justin. ... Like I said when I was there, he's one of the best human beings I've ever got to work with," Getsy said. "It's just the mentality that he brought every day, the consistent approach, the kind of man that he is. Just really, it was a blessing to work with him and he was someone that just came to work every day to get better and better, and I think he'll continue to do so."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

New #Raiders OC Luke Getsy on #Bears QB Justin Fields: "Tremendous growth for Justin...like I said when I was there, he's one of the best human beings I've ever got to work with. It's just the mentality that he brought every day, the consistent approach, the kind of man...(more) — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) February 16, 2024

That's some serious praise from Getsy, who took Fields under his wing as his first true quarterback to mold and develop. Fields and Getsy had a close relationship, as the two were able to overcome some obstacles together on offense.

Early on last season, after a rocky 0-2 start, Fields said the coaching he was getting felt like information overload. He desired then to play more freely, more instinctually.

“You know, could be coaching I think," Fields said then. "At the end of the day, they are doing their job when they are giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day, I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes. I prepare myself throughout the week and then when the game comes, it’s time to play free at that point. Thinking less and playing more.”

The comments were taken wildly out of context, causing Fields to clear up his comments and plead for all the responsibility for the Bears' offensive woes. The next day at practice, Fields and Getsy were seen hugging while waving at a camera, showing their respective and positive relationship with one another.

And although their relationship was amicable, Getsy likely won't recommend the Raiders trade for Fields to satisfy their quarterback vacancy, should he land on the trade market in part of the Bears drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 pick. Getsy runs a pass-heavy offense meant for a pocket-passer; that's not Fields.

Getsy was often criticized for trying to force Fields into becoming a pocket passer, given his aptitude for throwing on the move and using his legs to advance the ball. In some instances, Getsy succeeded in creating a tailored offense for Fields. But most of the time, it was choppy.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.