A significant faction of the Bears' offseason to-do list is finding a solid second option to catch footballs opposite of DJ Moore.

On ESPN's "Get Up!" former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum suggested the Bears trade one of their top rookies, Tyrique Stevenson, for Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs.

Mike Tannenbaum is suggesting the Bears trade Tyrique Stevenson to Buffalo for Stefon Diggs pic.twitter.com/VTUOI2ZJUb — Clinton Cole (@cdcole55) February 20, 2024

Stevenson, 23, played 16 games his rookie season, recording four interceptions, 16 passes defended, two forced fumbles and 86 combined tackles. He was one of the Bears' most reliable cornerbacks to pair with Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon.

His eye for coverage and his ferocity for tackling stood out, the latter sometimes to a fault with penalties. Still, he has a bright future on the Bears' defense.

Diggs, 30, just completed his sixth-straight 1,000-yard season with the Bills. Need I sell you Diggs? He's one of the league's best receivers and route-runners. With Moore, the duo would inarguably be one of the best in the league.

But between Tre'Davious White and Rasul Douglas, how badly do the Bills need a cornerback? And would they really be willing to part with Diggs? The Bills traded a 2020 first-round pick (No. 22 overall), a 2020 fifth-round pick, a 2020 sixth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Vikings to acquire him.

It would be a difficult trade to turn down for the Bears. But it's extremely unlikely at this juncture, and likely far away on the Bears' laundry list of to-do items this offseason.

