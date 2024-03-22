New Bears teammates D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson train together in explosive video

The Bears new backfield has already started to bond.

Less than two weeks after signing a three-year contract with Chicago at the start of free agency, a video of D'Andre Swift working out with Roschon Johnson made its rounds on social media Thursday.

Roschon Johnson & D’Andre Swift already working out together?? 👀🔥 lets go! pic.twitter.com/atINN6D6Q1 — Sadeek 🪐 (@SadeekNextWave) March 22, 2024

The $24 million deal with $15.3 million guaranteed suggests Swift has already won the competition at RB1 for the Bears this season. Regardless, the two running backs wasted no time hitting the gridiron for some early-offseason training.

Last season, Swift rushed for a career-high 1,049 yards while catching 39 passes for 214 yards. He scored six total touchdowns during his lone season with the Eagles.

