Tyler Scott ‘attacking' opportunities in Bears camp, Getsy says

Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott is already turning heads during preseason workouts, earning praise from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after Thursday’s workouts at Halas Hall.

Scott, taken with the 133rd-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, hasn’t taken an official professional snap yet, but his attitude and approach could be indicative of future success, Getsy believes.

“We’re trying to keep it in his wheelhouse, but he’s attacking it every day the right way,” he said. “If he’s able to get better every single day, we’re going to be better because of it.”

NBC Sports Chicago Bears reporter Alex Shapiro praised Scott’s performance on Thursday in his observations column, with the wideout hauling in several touchdown passes during practice at Halas Hall, and Getsy says his mental approach has been just as good as his physical traits early on.

“I haven’t put my mind to where he can go, but I’m excited about where he can go,” he said. “I think he’s coming in with the right mentality. He’s a tough dude that works really hard, and when you have talent and you have those two things, really good things are going to happen.”

Scott was a standout wide receiver in his final collegiate season at Cincinnati. In that offense, Scott had 54 catches for 899 yards and nine touchdowns for the Bearcats, but Getsy says that such success has to be taken with a grain of salt because of the nature of collegiate offenses.

“When you come from college schemes that don’t do very much and don’t move very much, we move a ton, and so you can see it like today,” he said. “He probably had three or four alignments that were really off, but in his mind, he was perfect because (of) the spacing on the field, and when you motion or shift, you’re going to the boundary. You’re going to the field. There’s specific landmarks we want to get to.”