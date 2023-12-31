WATCH: Kyler Gordon does acrobatic, Spiderman flip in the endzone after interception

Kyler Gordon is quite the athlete.

It's well-documented that Gordon has a wide array of athletic experiences under his belt i.e. ballet, competitive dance, karate, etc. Because of that, he's able to do some eye-opening stuff, including this post-interception celebration he did in the endzone after grabbing an interception on Sunday.

All the replays combined of Kyler Gordon's celebration.pic.twitter.com/SnxyvgiAwa — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) December 31, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Gordon believes that his versatile skillset makes him a better athlete.

“Honestly it just takes a lot of consistency, a lot of dedication,” Gordon said in April 2022. “Not only do you go there and do the practicing and all that, but as far as going home and stretching and being that flexible and having that core strength and how strict, honestly, a lot of teachers are in how they want you to perfect your craft and whatever choreography that may be.

“I just remember going through it. It's tough. They just demand perfection. I got a little bit of that in me, too, just trying to do what I do and perfect my craft.”

Gordon recorded an interception against Desmond Ridder on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. The interception was his second of the season. The Bears recorded four interceptions on Sunday against the Falcons; Tyrique Stevenson put his name on two of them.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.