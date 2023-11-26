Bears rule out three players before Vikings MNF game

The Bears will be without a few more key players when they take on the Vikings on Monday Night Football than was previously expected. The team announced on Sunday that starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, running back D’Onta Foreman and swing tackle Larry Borom will all miss the game.

Stevenson popped up on the injury report on Saturday with an ankle issue that forced him to practice in a limited fashion. He’s coming off the best game of his career, when he notched an interception and a forced fumble. Fellow rookie Terell Smith figures to take Stevenson’s spot playing opposite Jaylon Johnson. If the Bears decide to use a rotation, Jaylon Jones could see some time at outside corner too.

Foreman is also working through an ankle injury, but he’s been bothered by it for several weeks now. The Bears made Foreman a healthy scratch for four games earlier in the season, but when Khalil Herbert went on injured reserve, Foreman slid into the starting job and played excellently. Foreman has carried the ball 92 times for 381 yards and four touchdowns, and has nine catches for 55 receiving yards and another touchdown this season. With Foreman sidelined, Herbert and Roschon Johnson will shoulder the load out of the Bears backfield.

Both Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright are healthy, so Borom was not expected to play on Monday Night. But the Bears will likely elevate a player like Aviante Collins from the practice squad to act as a backup tackle in case either player gets hurt over the course of the game.

