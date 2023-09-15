Bears vs. Buccaneers Week 2 odds: Spread, moneyline, player props and more

The Chicago Bears are heading south in search of their first win in 2023.

Justin Fields and Co. opened with a letdown against the rival Green Bay Packers, losing 38-20 at Soldier Field. It marked the Bears’ ninth straight defeat against the Packers and put them behind the eight ball to start the season.

Now, the Bears will face their first road test of the year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield led the Bucs to an upset over the Minnesota Vikings in the first game of Tampa Bay’s post-Tom Brady era.

How likely are the Bears to get to 1-1 on Sunday? Here’s a look at the Week 2 Bears-Bucs odds, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet.

Bears-Bucs Week 2 spread

The Bears (0-1 against the spread in 2023) are listed as 2.5-point underdogs for their Week 2 game against the Bucs.

Bears-Bucs Week 2 moneyline

The Bears have +120 odds to win in Tampa. The Bucs, on the other hand, have -145 odds to pick up a home victory.

Bears-Bucs Week 2 over/under

The over/under is set at 41 points.

Bears-Bucs Week 2 quarterback props

Fields went 24-for-37 with 216 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in Week 1. Oddsmakers foresee the third-year signal caller having a worse day through the air against the Bucs, though.

Mayfield, meanwhile, had 173 passing yards and two touchdowns in his Bucs debut.

Justin Fields passing yards over/under: 170.5

Baker Mayfield passing yards over/under: 225.5

Bears-Bucs Week 2 rushing props

Fields was far and away the Bears’ best runner against the Packers. The rest of the team combined for 63 yards on 20 carries in Week 1 with Roschon Johnson running in a touchdown.

The Bears now face a Buccaneers defense that held the Vikings to just 41 rushing yards last week.

Justin Fields rushing yards over/under: 60.5

Rachaad White rushing yards over/under: 55.5

Bears-Bucs Week 2 receiving props

D.J. Moore is looking to put his Bears debut in the rearview. The former Carolina Panthers wideout hauled in just two passes for 25 yards against Green Bay.

Darnell Mooney was the standout receiver for the Bears in Week 1, as he collected four receptions, 53 receiving yards and a touchdown. Cole Kmet (five catches, 44 yards), Herbert (three catches, 37 yards) and Johnson (six catches, 35 yards) also contributed in the passing attack.

On the other side, the Bucs boast two standout veteran pass catchers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

D.J. Moore receiving yards over/under: 45.5

Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under: 35.5

Cole Kmet receiving yards over/under: 30.5

Chris Godwin receiving yards over/under: 55.5

Mike Evans receiving yards over/under: 55.5

