Bears vs. Cardinals predictions: Can Justin Fields get team back in win column?

The Bears’ playoff chances all but died when they lost to the Browns last week, but they’re not mathematically eliminated yet. To have any shot whatsoever, they’ll need a win against one of the worst teams in the NFL in the Arizona Cardinals. Can Justin Fields and the offense right the ship on Christmas Eve? Will the defense continue their streak of dominant play?

Here’s what the Under Center podcast crew thinks:

KENNETH DAVIS

The Bears defense faces off against “The Human Joystick” in Kyler Murray. Murray is still knocking off rust from returning from his torn ACL. Facing the San Francisco 49ers last week he threw a couple of picks. However he did take advantage of matchups with tight end Trey McBride. That’s something the Bears defense will make note of. Justin Fields should have a field day facing Jonathan Gannon’s defense. This Cardinals defense will need future personnel acquisitions to get to where they’d like to be. Weather probably won’t play a huge factor unless it begins to rain hard during the game with temps in the lower 50s.

Bears: 28, Cardinals: 20

JOSH SCHROCK

The Bears have found a way to pick themselves off the mat time and time again this season.

Sunday’s game against the Cardinals will be a true test of the culture head coach Matt Eberflus has built and the collective resolve of this group.

Lucky for the Bears, the Cardinals are the ideal opponent to face when you’re in need of a palette cleanser.

Arizona ranks 18th in points per game and 24th in yards per game. The Cardinals do have the seventh-ranked rushing offense in the NFL, but the Bears’ top-ranked run defense should be able to hold them down Sunday.

Where Arizona really struggles is on defense. The Cardinals simply don’t have the personnel needed for head coach Jonathan Gannon to run the type of defense he desires. Arizona ranks 31st in rushing yards allowed per game and 13th in passing yards allowed. The 27 points and 359 yards the Cardinals are surrendering on a weekly basis rank 31st and 25th, respectively.

Justin Fields said the Bears’ offense feels it can put up 28 points on any team in the league. Expectations should be even higher against a putrid Arizona defense. Fields throws three touchdown passes and the Bears rush for 150 yards in an easy win.

Bears: 31, Cardinals: 20

ALEX SHAPIRO

The Cardinals are undoubtedly better with Kyler Murray back in the fold, but that might not matter. Arizona still wants to win by establishing James Conner and the run game, then playing off of that. There’s no reason to believe the Bears’ No. 1 run defense will take a step back this weekend, however. If they keep doing what they’re doing and force the Cardinals into third-and-long situations, they should dictate the game and give Fields good opportunities to score.

The offense should have more success this week than they did last week, too. The Browns were exactly as billed when they all but shut down the Bears in Week 15. The Cardinals defense ranks in the bottom-10 in yards allowed, yards per play allowed and takeaways generated. Their 376 points allowed is second-worst in the NFL. There will be opportunities for Fields and the rest of the skill players to hit on explosives and punch balls into the endzone.

Bears: 24, Cardinals 16

