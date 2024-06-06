Kyler Gordon sidelined as Bears continue precautionary approach to summer workouts

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The number of Bears standing along the sidelines grew on Thursday, as the team continues to hold out players with little nicks and nags. As the team wrapped up mandatory minicamp, the latest player to be marked absent was nickel corner Kyler Gordon.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Gordon was dealing with a lower back issue, and assured it wasn’t a serious injury.

“I don’t know if it was in practice or not,” Eberflus said. “I know that he woke up with what he had.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Thursday marked the end of Bears minicamp, and the end of early summer workouts for the Bears vets. Rookies will return for more on-field work next week, but the rest of the team is dismissed until training camp begins in July. Accordingly, there’s no reason for the team to push any player if they feel any discomfort at all. Better for each man to enter the summer healthy so they can participate fully when training camp begins.

Other Bears who were held out of practice for precautionary reasons included Nate Davis, Braxton Jones, Cole Kmet, Tyler Scott, Dante Pettis, Collin Johnson and Kiran Amegadjie who the team previously said would miss offseason work as he recovers from a quadriceps injury.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.