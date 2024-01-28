Report: Bears to interview Chargers WRs coach for job on offensive staff

A new report about Shane Waldron’s offensive staff emerged on Sunday. Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty will interview for the same job with the Bears according to Tom Pelissero.

The #Bears will interview #Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty for the same job in Chicago, per source. Beatty played a key role in Mike Williams’ development and Keenan Allen’s resurgence. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2024

Beatty is 50 years old with three years of NFL coaching experience, all with the Chargers. Prior to moving to Los Angeles, Beatty spent 15 years coaching at the college ranks.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Chargers have been known for their dynamic receiving corps led by Keenan Allen for many years. Under Beatty, Allen continued to have great success and averaged 7.2 catches for 80.3 yards and 0.4 TDs per game. That was a slight uptick from the three years before Beatty, when Allen averaged 6.5 catches, 73.6 yards and 0.4 TDs per game.

The Bears officially hired Waldron as their new offensive coordinator last Tuesday. Three days later the team announced Kerry Joseph, Waldron’s assistant QBs coach in Seattle, would be coming with him to Chicago as the team’s new quarterbacks coach.

Head coach Matt Eberflus also hired former Bills assistant head coach/defensive line coach Eric Washington to be the new Bears defensive coordinator on Saturday.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.